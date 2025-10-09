Karnataka cabinet to debate granting of utility connections to buildings without OCs, CCs

BENGALURU: Will buildings without occupancy certificates (OCs) and completion certificates (CCs) be given water and power connections? This issue will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

A decision on the issue will be taken after getting legal opinion, he told reporters after attending a high-level meeting. The Supreme Court has given clear directions to all states not to give utility connections for buildings without occupancy certificates and completion certificates.

“The issue was discussed at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and attended by cabinet ministers and the advocate general. There are many legal hurdles to granting utility connections to such buildings. In the previous cabinet meeting, we gave exemption to buildings on 30x40 sites. Now, we have requests to extend this benefit to buildings on bigger sites,” Shivakumar said.

He said the Supreme Court has issued contempt notices to the chief secretaries of other states for violating its directions and providing utility connections to such buildings.

“We will not allow requests for utility connections submitted by owners of new buildings without obtaining OCs and CCs. But the matter of issuing utility connections within the legal framework to the buildings that have already come up without these certificates will be discussed at the cabinet meeting. A legal team will look into the matter,” he said.

A decision applicable to all city corporations and municipalities will be taken at the cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said.