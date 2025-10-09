Karnataka govt to disburse Rs 2,000 crore as crop loss compensation in 30 days

BENGALURU: The State Government has started the process to disburse Rs 2,000 cr to farmers as compensation for crop loss in over 12.54 lakh hectares within 30 days.

In the first round, payment will be released for losses of about 5.29 lakh hectares in nine districts, said Karnatakja Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda.

Under National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) norms, compensation is Rs 8,500 per hectare for dry land, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated land and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops. Along with this the government is also paying Rs 8,500 per hectare of additional payment to farmers. The payment will be Aadhaar-based direct fund transfer to farmers’ bank accounts.

The minister said that Karnataka’s payment mode is the most prompt and transparent in the country. The minister also said the payment for the recently damaged crop which is around 7.24 lakh hectares will start in 10 days. At present, a joint survey is being done to assess the losses in the second round of floods and crop loss of about 7.24 lakh hectares mainly spread in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Vijayapura districts.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently conducted aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Vijayapura districts that witnessed heavy rains and floods.

As per the initial survey till September first week, agriculture and horticulture crops in 5.29 lakh hectares were damaged.

The joint survey was completed and district administrations were ready for payment but further rains in the second week of September upset the plan.

AICC President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the BJP leaders had urged the CM to release compensation. The BJP leaders had visited the flood-hit areas and they had termed the CM’s aerial survey as a photo-op.