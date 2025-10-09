Karnataka Lokayukta seeks action against IPS officer Srinath Joshi for role in extortion case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta informed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh that IPS officer and former Lokayukta SP Srinath Mahadev Joshi is accused no. 2 in the case registered against dismissed head constable Ningappa, accused no.1, for allegedly extorting crores of rupees from public servants by leaking information on possible raids, after obtaining it from his ‘sources’ within the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta wrote to the chief secretary last month-end, enclosing the investigation report of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), in response to her letter to furnish details of the complete chargesheet against Joshi. The Lokayukta has sought disciplinary action against Joshi.

It stated that more evidence, witnesses and details need to be collected, but prima facie findings against Joshi are serious in nature and indicate a clear violation of the All India Civil Services (Conduct) Rules. Joshi was involved in criminal activities with Ningappa, it said. The letter stated that of 24 crypto wallets found on Ningappa’s phone, Rs 4.92 crore was invested in cryptocurrency in 13 crypto wallets, which was collected along with Joshi and others from officials and private individuals. It is suspected that part of it belonged to Joshi, obtained illegally.

WhatsApp chats have revealed that Joshi and Ningappa conspired to threaten government officials on possession of disproportionate assets, and extorted money.

Of the three mobile phones Joshi produced when he appeared before the investigation officer, two were sent to the Cyber Crime police attached to the CID, and another phone was sent to the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat for analysis since it was damaged. Retrieval of data is still pending and the report is awaited. Further investigation will be necessary after receiving the FSL report, the Lokayukta told the CS.