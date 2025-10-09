Karnataka to grant 1-day menstrual leave a month across sectors

BENGALURU: Probably for the first time in the country, the Karnataka Government is planning to roll out the Menstrual Leave Policy (MLP), 2025.

The policy will provide women employees a day’s paid leave every month. It will mandate that employers adopt this policy, across public and private sectors.

The Karnataka cabinet is expected to discuss this concept and give its approval when it meets on Thursday.

The labour department has sought administrative approval for Menstrual Leave Policy, 2025, to sanction one day’s paid leave for all working women across all sectors within the state, including government offices, various private sector industries like garment factories, multi-national companies, IT and other companies that are operating within the state.

Kerala has introduced two days of menstrual leave for female trainees of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

In Bihar and Odisha, there is a 12-day annual menstrual leave policy, but it is only for their state government employees.

Hope menstrual leave policy gets cabinet nod: Lad

“Karnataka will be the first state to introduce this policy comprehensively. This is applicable for all the women workforce irrespective of government and private sector. This will be a progressive bill,’’ Labour Minister Santosh Lad told TNIE.