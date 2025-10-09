Sealing of Jollywood studio has no link to Bigg Boss: KSPCB

BENGALURU: A day after Jollywood Studios and Adventures in Bidadi was sealed, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Chairman PM Narendra Swamy on Wednesday clarified that the closure order was issued to the studio for “violating the rules” and the action had no connection to the Bigg Boss Kannada that was being held on the premises.
“Action was taken based on a report and as per law. We do not know anything about the ongoing Bigg Boss show and it has no connection to the closure order. The order was to seal the 30-acre premise of Jollywood studio,” he told reporters during the golden jubilee celebrations of the board in the city.
On October 6, the KSPCB had issued notice under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Continuous Pollution Act 1981) of Karnataka Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules 1983 and Section 33(A) of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and 1976 to M/S Vels Studio and Entertainment Pvt Ltd (M/s Jolly Wood Studio and Adventure) located at plot no 24 and 26, Bidadi Industrial Town, Ramanagara. On October 7, the premise was sealed, Bigg Boss shooting was stopped.
Swamy stressed that the move was not political. “I am not a politician here. The notice to Jollywood studios was served even before the start of the Bigg Boss shooting. It was issued in 2024, and sufficient time was given to them to respond. But no one had come to meet us or address the issue. Three notices were served before the premises were sealed,” he said.
He said the issue had come to his notice in August, and the file was put before the board committee for decision in September. The orders were issued in October, after a detailed site report. He added that when the survey was done, Bigg Boss shooting was not going on. Permission for conducting the shooting and other activities was issued by the studio owner, without consulting the KSPCB.