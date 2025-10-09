Sealing of Jollywood studio has no link to Bigg Boss: KSPCB

BENGALURU: A day after Jollywood Studios and Adventures in Bidadi was sealed, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Chairman PM Narendra Swamy on Wednesday clarified that the closure order was issued to the studio for “violating the rules” and the action had no connection to the Bigg Boss Kannada that was being held on the premises.

“Action was taken based on a report and as per law. We do not know anything about the ongoing Bigg Boss show and it has no connection to the closure order. The order was to seal the 30-acre premise of Jollywood studio,” he told reporters during the golden jubilee celebrations of the board in the city.

On October 6, the KSPCB had issued notice under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Continuous Pollution Act 1981) of Karnataka Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules 1983 and Section 33(A) of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and 1976 to M/S Vels Studio and Entertainment Pvt Ltd (M/s Jolly Wood Studio and Adventure) located at plot no 24 and 26, Bidadi Industrial Town, Ramanagara. On October 7, the premise was sealed, Bigg Boss shooting was stopped.