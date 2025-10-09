Solar power plant to come up in Bannerghatta zoo: Minister Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment, and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday said that a 1-MW solar power plant would be set up in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) soon, and the power generated here will be used to operate and maintain the park. This is the first concept of its kind in the country.

Addressing the valedictory of the 71st Wildlife Week celebrations, organised by state forest department, Khandre said efforts are on to reduce man-animal conflict and increase awareness and the need for coexistence. He added that efforts are also under way to recover encroached lands, increase green cover, and pace up afforestation.

Sharing details about the solar power plant, a BBP official said: “It was needed, since annually, Rs 35-40 lakh is being spent on electricity bills and around 600 KW of power is utilised. The solar power plant of less than 1 MW is being created on a rocky outcrop, in an underutilized region of the zoo space.

The aim is to foster energy self-sufficiency and sell additional power to the grid. It is being set up with CSR funds. Discussions with Bescom on establishing the power grid and net metering will soon be held and the solar park is expected to commence operations from March 2026.”

The BBP has estimated the project cost of installation to be around Rs 3.5 crore, and an additional Rs 1 crore will be spent for electrical work, sub-stations, and cables.