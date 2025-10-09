Special mediation drive helps to settle 5,575 cases in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A total of 5,575 cases were settled through mediation out of 76,197 cases identified and referred for mediation in a 90-day Special Mediation Drive - 'Mediation For the Nation', organised across Karnataka.
This is part of a country-wide intensive drive taken up by the National Legal Services Authority in association with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee of the Supreme Court.
According to a press statement issued by H Shashidhara Shetty, Member Secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), the Special Mediation Drive was organised for the first time in the country.
The drive was organised from July 1 to October 6, 2025, to settle pending cases before the high courts, the district and taluk courts.
Accordingly, the KSLSA organised the drive in the state.
The pendency in the courts, pertaining to the category of cases specified in the Standard Operating Procedure as on July 1, 2025, was 13,86,837 cases before the high court and district courts in the state.
Out of those cases, 76,197 cases were identified and referred to mediation centres across the state.
The mediation took place in 46,676 cases, of which 5,575 cases were settled in the Karnataka Mediation Centre and 28 District Mediation Centres, with 1,300 mediators playing a vital role.
As many as 25,696 cases were unsettled, and the remaining cases are still to be mediated. The process will continue in all mediation centres in the state.
Among the settled cases, 3,038 cases were matrimonial cases, including the cases under Section 125 of the CrPC and the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act.159 couples have reunited due to conciliation.
Around 649 partition suits, 104 motor vehicle accident claim cases, 668 cheque bounce cases, 188 criminal compoundable cases, and 21 commercial disputes were settled. In 163 cases, the senior citizens benefited from the drive.