Zero FIR against lawyer for throwing shoe at Chief Justice in Supreme Court

BENGALURU: The All India Advocates Association (AIAA) has filed a complaint against Rakesh Kishore, the advocate who hurled shoe at the dais in Court Hall No.1 at the Supreme Court of India on Monday where Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran were seated.

Bhaktavachala, president, AIAA, said in the complaint that it was a grave incident and the advocate must be punished in accordance with the law.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday.

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a Zero FIR since the incident happened in New Delhi. As per procedure, the FIR will be transferred to the jurisdictional police station in New Delhi.

The FIR has been registered for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty (BNS 132) and assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation (BNS 133).