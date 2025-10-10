Bengaluru court rejects plea to change IO probing MUDA scam

BENGALURU: A special court in Bengaluru on Thursday rejected the application filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking directives to the Karnataka Lokayukta to change the investigation officer (IO) probing the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to BM Parvathy, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

However, considering the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, the special court directed the Lokayukta police to complete the probe as expeditiously as possible and within an outer limit of two months without seeking further extension of time to file the comprehensive report.

It also directed that this order be forthwith sent to the investigating agency. For furnishing the final report, call on November 15, 2025, the court said. Judge of Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases against sitting and former MLAs/MPs Santhosh Gajanan Bhat passed the order.

Krishna from Mysuru contended that the manner in which the investigation is being conducted is totally against the settled principles of law.

On April 15, the special court kept its decision pending on accepting or rejecting the ‘B’ report by the Lokayukta police, giving a clean chit to Siddaramaiah and his family members in the MUDA case. The Lokayukta police were permitted to conduct further investigation into the role of other accused and file a conclusive report.