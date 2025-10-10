ED seizes 40kg gold worth Rs 50 crore in illegal online betting scam linked to Chitradurga MLA Veerendra

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has seized 40kg gold (24 carat gold bullion) worth Rs 50.33 crore during search operations on October 9 in the illegal online betting scam.

The gold was seized from two lockers in Challakere, stated the ED in an official release on Thursday. Earlier, ED had seized assets worth Rs 103 crore in the form of around 21kg gold bars, cash, gold and silver jewellery, bank accounts and high-end vehicles.

“Total seizure in the case is more than Rs 150 crore till date. The said searches and tracing of Proceeds of Crime in an illegal online betting case, have been undertaken during the judicial custody of prime accused Chitradurga MLA Veerendra,” added ED.

“The probe revealed Veerendra in association with other friends and family members is involved in operations of many illegal online betting websites - King567, Raja567 etc and cheating innocent players through the same. The funds collection from players has been routed using several gateways like FonePaisa etc. The money so collected is routed through several mule accounts which are sourced by these betting operators from intermediaries from all across India,"