Gadag bus conductor kills wife; children demand death penalty, warn of taking matters into their own hands

GADAG: Three children of a bus conductor, who allegedly killed his wife at Binkadakatti village near Gadag on Wednesday, have demanded that the police seek the death penalty for him and warned that if authorities do not act, they will kill their father themselves.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Naragund (name also reported as Ramesh Naragunda), is a conductor with the Gadag NWKRTC division. Police say he attacked his wife, 35-year-old Swathi, after accusing her of infidelity. According to investigators, Ramesh struck Swathi on the head with a traditional grinding stone and then stabbed her to death. Gadag SP Rohan Jagadish and officers from Gadag Rural police visited the scene and began an investigation on Wednesday.

Family members say Ramesh and Swathi quarrelled frequently and that the couple’s children usually stayed out of the disputes. The three children, an eldest daughter studying in Hubballi and two younger sons studying locally in Gadag, told reporters they were shocked by the killing.

“My father always provided for our needs and took care of us, but he was cruel to my mother,” said the younger son, Manjunath.

“We never thought he would kill her. Now we are orphans. We demand that the police give him the death penalty; if they don’t, we will.” Police have taken the accused into custody and are conducting further inquiries. No formal charge sheet has been published yet.