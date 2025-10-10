Heavy NE monsoon may benefit South Karnataka, but North Interior crops already hit by floods face losses

BENGALURU: As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that North East monsoon will be heavier than normal, farmers in South Karnataka may be happy. But it may not be good news for farmers from North Interior region which has already witnessed heavy crop loss due to rains and floods.

This year, the state witnessed good rainfall during pre-monsoon. Even the South West monsoon (June to September), was slightly above normal this year. During the SW monsoon, the state received 882 mm rainfall as against 852 mm in previous year. While some of the districts like Vijayapura, Yadgir, Kalaburagi received higher than the normal, especially in the last week of September, leading to heavy crop loss. These crops were due for harvest in the next couple of weeks.

Speaking to TNIE, GS Srinivasa Reddy, former director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said that in Karnataka unlike Tamil Nadu, only 16 per cent of rainfall is from NE monsoon, while it is 74 per cent is from South West.

The state does not largely depend on the North East monsoon. However, some regions in Karnataka with black soil, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, depend on the NE rains. Due to the heavy rains in September, kharif crops were damaged in many districts in North Karnataka.

“With heavy rains and overflow of river, soil moisture saturation is more. Now, if we get more rains, it may not be favourable for sowing,’’ he said.

He, however, said dams are full now and with the NE rains, there will be sufficient water for irrigation and drinking purpose for other places.