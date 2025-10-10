Hindutva leader Bharat Kumdelu, accused in Kalai Ashraf and Abdul Rahiman murder cases, surrenders

MANGALURU: Hindutva leader Bharat Kumdelu, who was absconding for the last few months, surrendered before a court in Mangaluru on Friday.

Bharat Kumdelu, a resident of Bantwal, is a key accused in the murder of Kalai Ashraf that occurred in 2017 and an A1 accused in the murder of Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal.

Kumdelu was booked under sections 143, 147, 148, 447, 448, 120(b), 201 and 149 of the IPC in the Kalai Ashraf case, but failed to appear before the court and absconded.

He was also on the run after being booked in the Abdul Rahiman case this year. However, he surrendered before the district and sessions court in Mangaluru on Friday and has been sent to judicial custody till October 25.

According to the district police, Bharat Kumdelu has 15 cases registered against him, for allegations including murder, atrocity, and hate speech. 14 accused, including Bharat Kumdelu, in the Abdul Rahiman murder case in Bantwal, have been booked under KCOCA (Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act) 2020.

13 accused were arrested, earlier.