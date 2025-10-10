Jollywood studio hosting Bigg Boss Kannada reopens after DK Shivakumar orders lifting of KSPCB seal

BENGALURU: The 30-acre Jollywood studio and entertainment park, where the 12th edition of Bigg Boss is being held, opened for operations as usual on Thursday.

It was sealed on the orders of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on October 7, for violating air and water laws and waste management rules. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who issued directions on Wednesday night to open the park, told the media on Thursday that Jollywood studios should be given an opportunity.

“They will have to rectify. It is not a big factory... I have told them to abide by KSPCB’s norms,” he said.

Ramanagara jurisdictional officers said they did not open the gates or get directions from head office. KSPCB Chairman PM Narendra Swamy said, “We have not removed the seal of Jollywood. We got to know of it opening from media reports on Thursday morning....”

Sources in Ramanagara DC office, now Bengaluru South District, said they had executed the DC’s orders to break the seal early Thursday morning. Despite repeated attempts, Bengaluru South DC did not respond.

Late Wednesday night, the DCM posted on X: “I have directed the DC of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed. While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations...”

Actor and Bigg Boss host Kiccha Sudeeep said, “I sincerely thank DK Shivakumar... Also want to thank authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was part of the recent chaos and disturbance. I truly appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated effort (sic).”