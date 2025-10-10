Karnataka approves one-day paid menstrual leave; experts urge rules to be made more women-friendly

BENGALURU: As the State Cabinet on Thursday approved Menstrual Leave Policy that allows one-day paid leave every month for women employees working in government and private sector, stakeholders urged the government to make the rules more women-friendly that will enable them to avail leave without hesitation.

While women organisations welcomed the move, industrial representatives expressed concern over unplanned leaves that may hamper work.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said they were working on this for the last one year. "We had consulted industries and we will consult them again before framing the rules,'' he said.

Prathiba R from the Garments and Textile Workers Unions hailed the move. The policy will help garment workers which constitute 90 per cent of the women workforce.

"They get only 15 to 20 earned leaves in a year. During discussions in the committee, it was pointed out what if women misuse it. Every time, when the issue of leaves, including maternity leave, comes up, they say it will be misused. This is not correct,'' she said. She said many women might hesitate to seek MLP leave but companies should make it women-friendly.