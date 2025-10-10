Karnataka replaces 5kg free rice under Anna Bhagya with nutritional food kits to cut costs

BENGALURU: In a major change in the PDS system, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to replace 5kg of free rice distributed under the Anna Bhagya guarantee scheme to BPL families, with Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) ration cards, with the Indira (nutritional) food kit.

The decision comes as a breakthrough in reducing the burden on the government, as it is expected to save over Rs 300 crore for the treasury. The Central Government provides 5kg of rice for every beneficiary under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the state gives 5kg under Anna Bhagya.

The nutrition kit comprises toor dal, moong dal, sugar, salt and cooking oil. Instead of giving the kit to every beneficiary, it will be distributed in different slabs to 1,26,15,815 families who have as many ration cards.

A family of 1-2 members gets a half-kilo kit, 3-4 members get 1kg, 5 and more get 1.5kg kit. The government is expected to save Rs 306.8crore annually, at Rs 25.04 crore every month.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa had proposed the idea of the food kit, and the cabinet took the decision on Thursday.

The annual expenditure on Anna Bhagya is estimated at Rs 6,426 crore (Rs 535 crore per month) as Rs 125 was spent on 5kg rice for every beneficiary. The Indira food kit costs Rs 6,119.52 crore annually, and the monthly expenditure of Rs 509.96 crore. The government claimed that every family which used to spend Rs 500-1000 on these items will save the amount. It amounts to savings of Rs 630 crore per month that will contribute to the rural economy.