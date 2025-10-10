Karnataka to set up authority for land acquisition, raising height of Almatti dam

BENGALURU: To implement the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Phase-3, which also involves raising the height of the Almatti dam from 519.6m to 524.256m, the State Government has decided to acquire 75,563 acres that would be submerged in backwaters, in a single phase either by direct purchase or as per the consent award rates.

The Revenue and Law Departments would take measures to constitute a “Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority” as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

The GO stated that the consent award rates for the lands that would get submerged are Rs 40 lakh per acre for irri-gated land and Rs 30 lakh for dry land, and it would be Rs 30 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, for those who spare their lands for canals.

The GO stated guidelines will be issued for acquiring the lands either through direct purchase or as per the consent award rates and providing compensation, after the Water Resources Department holds consultations with the Revenue Department.