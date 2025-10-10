Private bus services between Kerala, South Indian cities hit as drivers strike over safety after assaults

BENGALURU: Scores of passengers travelling between Kerala and major South Indian cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad were left stranded after several private luxury bus operators cancelled trips, citing safety concerns following the alleged assaults on drivers.

According to operators, a section of drivers resorted to a token strike, demanding adequate protection after one of their colleagues was reportedly attacked by “anti-social elements” near the Kerala border.

“The drivers handed over a letter about their protest only last night. We had to cancel several trips and block charts for the day. Services are expected to return to normal from Friday,” said Rijas A J, who oversees interstate operations for Sona Travels.

Sources said the drivers of buses operating via Walayar and Coimbatore suspended services following the incident. “One of us was assaulted by a Coimbatore-based private bus owner and his gang. Another bus was stopped in Chennai on Wednesday. We want authorities to take strict action and ensure our safety on these routes,” said a driver, requesting anonymity.