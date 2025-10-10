Siddaramaiah’s dinner meet with ministers sparks buzz over cabinet reshuffle

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inviting his cabinet colleagues for a dinner meeting on October 13 created a buzz in political circles, especially as the Congress government is inching towards completing half its term in November. The CM is expecting the high command’s nod for a cabinet reshuffle after the Bihar assembly polls in mid-November. He also wants to clear the air that there will be no change in guard, to counter DCM DK Shivakumar’s camp.

On Thursday, Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain told reporters in Koppal that Shivakumar would become CM. Siddaramaiah’s loyalists -- PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara -- held a breakfast meeting on Thursday at former MLC MC Venugopal’s apartment.

The trio may have discussed the eventuality of leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, sources said. They could also be planning an SC/ST communities’ rally as a show of strength, besides extending support to Siddaramaiah, sources added. Recently, religious heads threw their weight behind Siddaramaiah at a Lingayat rally held under the patronage of Industries Minister MB Patil.

The DCM’s camp, too, has kept a close watch on the developments, and if it raises its demand for the CM’s post after Bihar polls, the CM could play the ‘Dalit CM’ card to counter Shivakumar, sources said.