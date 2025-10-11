BJP leaders stage protest against Quran recitation at government event in Hubballi

HUBBALLI: BJP leaders on Friday staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hubballi, condemning the recitation of the Quran during a recent government programme in the city.

The protest was marked by Hindu religious rituals, including Homa and Havana. Opposition Deputy Speaker Arvind Bellad accused the state government of encouraging such practices and warned that people would “teach it a lesson” in the days to come.

Another BJP leader, Mohan Ramdurga, said the event was held near the Siddaroodha Math premises and questioned whether permission would be granted to perform religious rituals of other faiths in their respective holy places.