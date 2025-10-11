Houses with violations on 30x40 sqft sites to get completion certificates in Bengaluru: DKS

KOLAR: People who have constructed houses in 30x40 sqft sites with violations in Bengaluru will get completion certificates and power connections, and the decision will benefit 3-4 lakh people, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar at Malur, near here. After offering a puja at the famous Marikamba Temple late on Thursday night, he said the decision was taken at the cabinet meeting.

On the Yettinahole drinking water project, he said land acquisition has started in Tumakuru and the pipeline is being drawn. Asked whether the project will be completed and water will be supplied to Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, he said it was initiated and will also be completed by the Congress government.

Asked whether there will be a change in chief minister, Shivakumar refused to reply and just smiled.

Despite him reaching Malur late and heavy rain, Congress workers and Varasiddi Vinayaka Temple Trust members gave him a colourful welcome.

As soon as he reached, Congress workers shouted slogans hailing him as the next chief minister. He did not object to their sloganeering.