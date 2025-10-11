Karnataka CM dangles cabinet rejig to stay on; Deputy CM banks on Bihar, Kerala elections

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may try to reshuffle his cabinet anytime now to thwart Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s attempts to stake claim to the chief minister’s post, but the latter, who is also KPCC president, could have his own game plan up his sleeve and remind the party that he is key to its success in the coming Assembly elections in Bihar in November and Kerala in April.

Shivakumar is known to be a good organiser, especially during elections, and his full cooperation will be crucial for the party in the two Assembly polls. Then, there are elections to the five corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Authority and zilla and taluk panchayats across the state, where too he will be the guiding force for the party.

Shivakumar has been reminding party national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal about the “secret” agreement arrived at soon after the party won the Assembly election in 2023, where Siddaramaiah is expected to rule the state for the first half of the five-year tenure of the party and the rest by Shivakumar, party sources said.

He met Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a month ago as she was also reportedly party to the agreement that is at the centre of the power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, they added.