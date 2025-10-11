Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s dinner with cabinet colleagues not political, say ministers

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inviting his cabinet colleagues for dinner on Monday continues to create a buzz. His close associate and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is keen on a reshuffle, expressed the hope that the issue would come up for discussion. Zameer expects former minister B Nagendra to be reinducted into the cabinet.

“It is said there should be a reshuffle, but the matter is left to the party high command. I don’t know when it will happen, whether in November or December. The CM has called a dinner meeting, let’s wait and see what will be discussed,” he told reporters.

Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said the high command knows when to take a call, be it change of guard, cabinet reshuffle or inducting former minister KN Rajanna.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said evaluation of ministers is a continuous process and there is no need to link the cabinet reshuffle to the CM’s dinner.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad in Udupi said that a banquet is called by the Chief Minister every year. “This is nothing new. It was called last time as well. The CM speaks personally. Cabinet expansion or reshuffling is a normal phenomenon. The CM, DCM, and the high command will decide when it should happen,” Lad said.