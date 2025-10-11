Karnataka Min Priyank: Govt not taking right decisions on city woes due to lack of urban planners

BENGALURU: IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said more than traffic, urban planning is a major challenge in Bengaluru and the state government is not taking right decisions as it does not have enough urban planners.

The government’s approach to urban planning is “knee-jerk”, while it should instead be taking right decisions and forming long-term planning solutions, he said.

The state has not built the urban planning skill talent pool and a change in policy is needed. “People should be empathetic towards the government and say what is required, set short and medium-term goals and long-term milestones, instead of using hashtags to point at mistakes,” he added.

Speaking at a day-long Mobility Symposium-2025, organised by MoveInSync, he said, “While other countries have ministries for AI, we need a ministry for common sense. There is a need for better urban planning as Bengaluru needs to deliver and grow better.”

Alleging lack of financial support from the Centre to build infrastructure, Priyank Kharge said Bengaluru contributes Rs 4.5lakh crore to the Centre annually. Even if 4 per cent of that money is returned, it can be utilised to improve Bengaluru’s infrastructure and mobility, he said.

Strongly criticising Kharge’s statements, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai said the state has more than enough urban planners, but they are not being utilised. “It is just an excuse the government is making. There is no need to give freebies and facilities to all the people of Karnataka as 60% of Karnataka is not poor. Give it to the needy. People in urban areas do not need free power supply.