Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje stresses on MSME role in building Viksit Bharat by 2047

BENGALURU: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contribute 40 per cent to India’s production and exports, said Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje on Friday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an MSME Marketing Summit organised by the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and Karnataka Small-Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) here, she said the MSME sector plays a vital role across key industries, including agriculture, food, defence, space and artificial intelligence. She said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has established a Skill Training Division to enhance employability of youth and women through programmes aligned with global standards.

She pointed out that building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires the active participation of MSMEs and a collective effort to nurture a Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) mindset. Highlighting efforts to improve market access, she said the government is promoting local markets and providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to reach both the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and global buyers, thereby ensuring ease of doing business.

Announcing future initiatives, she said a world-class training centre will soon be set up at Peenya Industrial Area to support MSME growth.

