Opposition in Karnataka accuses Congress of raising funds from state netas for Bihar polls

BENGALURU: After the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) seized 40 kg of gold worth over Rs 50 crore from Congress MLA KC Veerendra in an illegal online betting case, JDS and BJP said the Congress leadership was putting pressure on the party leaders to raise money for Bihar polls.

LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said he had received information that Veerendra had agreed to give Rs 300 crore to the Congress leadership ahead of the Bihar elections after the party agreed to make him a minister.

He said the ED has seized properties worth around Rs 400 crore during the raids. Not just Veerendra, hundreds of families in the Congress have indulged in corruption, he said.

LoP in Assembly R Ashoka said if the MLA was trying to become a minister by agreeing to give Rs 300 crore to the party for the Bihar elections, one can imagine to what extent the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Ministers can go to save their posts.