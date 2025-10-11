Residents, cops lend helping hand to minor victim’s family in Mysuru

MYSURU: Brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old migrant girl in the city has left a scar on Mysuru post the grand Dasara celebrations. On the flip side, it has also shown the compassion of its dwellers.

At a time when the city is reeling from grief after the incident, the extreme poverty and even the struggle of the migrant family who lost their young girl even to give dignified final rites moved several citizens.

The helplessness in the face of the grief moved the people of Mysuru, who rallied around the family to offer support. Local citizens and activists, since late Thursday night, stepped forward to contribute funds, ensuring that the child received a dignified farewell despite the family’s dire circumstances. Like-minded people moved by the struggle of the family immediately arranged over Rs 50,000 sourcing from their friends and transferred to the migrant family to meet the cremation expenses.

Meanwhile, in an act of solidarity, Mysuru City Police contributed from their own pockets and arranged a private bus to transport the grieving family back to Kalaburagi for the cremation. “This was not just a duty as police officers, but an act of humanity,” said Murugan, a Kananda activist who was with the migrant family helping them reach Kalaburagi.