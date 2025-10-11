Stray mauls two-year-old girl's face in Belagavi, hospital turns her away

BELAGAVI: A stray dog attacked a two-year-old girl, leaving her with severe facial injuries in Maruti Nagar in Belagavi on Thursday.

The victim, Aaradhya Umesh Targar (one year and ten months old), was playing outside her house when the stray dog lunged at her. The animal bit her on the forehead, cheek, and lip, tearing her mouth up to the chin and causing profuse bleeding. Locals and the child’s mother rushed to her aid, managing to drive the dog away. Aaradhya was first taken to the Belagavi District Hospital.

However, instead of providing immediate care, hospital staff reportedly advised the family to take her to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, despite the recent inauguration of a super speciality facility within the district hospital premises. Locals expressed anger over the hospital’s refusal to treat the injured child.

Following a referral letter from the District Hospital, the girl was finally admitted to a private hospital in Nehru Nagar. Doctors have advised plastic surgery for the extensive facial injuries, estimated to cost Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh. The kin of her family is struggling to arrange the money.

Meanwhile, the stray dog responsible for the attack has been captured and placed under observation at the ABC Centre in Srinagar.