Without Aadhaar, ration cards, intrastate migrants in Karnataka lack access to facilities

MYSURU: The rape and murder of an eight-year-old migrant girl in Mysuru has shaken the city. But every day is a struggle for these people from Kalyan Karnataka. For years, over 50 families from Kalaburagi have made Mysuru their temporary home during Dasara. They arrive with their children, colourful balloons and toys, selling them on streets.

Most of these families possess no documentation issued by the state -- Aadhaar, ration cards, or birth certificates. And due to this, they cannot access government’s welfare programmes. “We have been coming to Mysuru and selling balloons for 13 years,” says Hosamani, who along with at least 20 to 30 other families come and camp in Mysuru during Dasara festivities.

“No one knows us, no one counts us. We stay near the survey office in Kalaburagi while a few others stay in tents in Afzalpur. Most of us don’t have documents and when we tried for an Aadhaar we were asked to pay Rs 3,000,” he said.

“Even filing a complaint to register an FIR would be difficult as it is mandatory to provide proof of identification,” said another member of the group, adding how it was difficult for the family members and relatives to provide documentation in connection with this case. Even schemes designed to help women, which the government boasts about, like the Shakti scheme for free bus travel, remain out of reach for them.