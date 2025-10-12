BJP alleges Siddaramaiah using Karnataka funds for Bihar polls; hints at leadership change

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a dinner meeting with ministers on Monday to discuss their contributions for the Bihar elections, said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said that for Congress, Karnataka has become an ATM for the Bihar polls. “I have information that they have taken full responsibility for the Congress’ expenditure during the Bihar polls. Even the CM has called a dinner meeting to discuss it,” the LoP alleged.

Ashoka claimed that the dinner party is not being called to discuss cabinet reshuffle, as stated by many, but it is to discuss funding for the Bihar polls. He alleged that Congress MLA KC Veerendra, who was arrested by the ED, was taking 40 kg of gold to Bihar. “The investigation has revealed that the Congress MLA was planning to take gold for the Bihar elections. What does Congress leader Rahul Gandhi say about it?” he questioned.

The BJP leader also alleged that money collected by giving postings to officials is also being sent to the Bihar polls. He rubbished Congress leaders’ allegations that he and BJP state president BY Vijayendra have paid money to their party leadership for the election in Bihar.