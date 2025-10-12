BR Patil invites Rahul Gandhi for rally against vote theft in Kalaburagi

BENGALURU: Congress MLA and Deputy Chairman, Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, BR Patil, has invited Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, to take part in a mass rally against vote theft in Kalaburagi.

“People of Karnataka, and particularly the citizens of my Aland constituency and the entire district of Gulbarga, are very happy about your aggressive fight against the Election Commission. People in the district are enthusiastic to hold a massive rally to expose the weakness of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which cannot win elections in a free and fair manner, and thus has indulged in malpractices, in removing the genuine voters from the voters list,” Patil stated in a letter to Rahul. He added that the rally may be held in November or December.

Patil said the EC has not answered the questions Rahul raised about alleged attempts to delete names from the voters’ list in Aland constituency ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.