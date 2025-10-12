Case filed against Malayalam actor Jayakrishnan, two others for racially abusing taxi driver in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A case has been filed against Malayalam film actor Jayakrishnan and two others for making racially abusive and insulting remarks toward a taxi driver. The Urva police in Mangaluru registered the case against Jayakrishnan, Santosh Abraham, and Vimal.

Police said the incident occurred on the night of October 9. The trio had booked a taxi via the Uber/Rapido apps. The pick-up location assigned was New Road, Bejai, Mangaluru.

The taxi driver, Ahmad Shafiq, called them to confirm the pickup location. During the conversation, the accused allegedly called Ahmad Shafiq a “Muslim extremist” and a “terrorist,” according to the complainant.

Ahmad Shafiq’s complaint states that he was referred to as a “Muslim terrorist” in Hindi and that the accused also used insulting slurs in Malayalam targeting his family. The trio were reportedly intoxicated and allegedly caused a nuisance by changing their pick-up locations.

Based on his complaint, the Urva police have registered the case under Sections 352, 353(2) of BNS. Police said two of the accused are detained and are being questioned.