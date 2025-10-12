GBA a Congress ploy to weaken BJP, says BJP MP Bommai

HAVERI: Expressing deep reservations over the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), former chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday charged that it was a political ploy of the Congress government to weaken the BJP’s influence in the state capital, through delimitation and reservation exercises.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Bommai pointed out that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government was trying to split the wards, where the BJP enjoys strong support through delimitation, to its advantage and come to power in the five corporations. If the government had invested the same energy in Bengaluru’s development, the people there would not have suffered so much.

Reacting to the flood-like situation overrunning Bengaluru in the wake of heavy rain, the former CM noted that the works initiated by the previous BJP government to remove encroachment of main storm water drains, strengthening of secondary and tertiary drains, and cleaning the silt and garbage deposited in them, have been stopped by the current dispensation. When he was chief minister, Rs 8,000 crore was allocated towards such works.