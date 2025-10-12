Karnataka to recruit 18,000 teachers for government and aided schools, says Minister Madhu Bangarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu S Bangarappa said on Saturday that the state government will soon issue a notification to recruit 18,000 teachers, including 6,000 guest teachers, for aided schools and 12,000 teachers for government schools.

Participating in an interaction programme organised by Shivamogga Press Trust here, he said that he had recruited about 13,500 teachers to government schools in 11 months after assuming office.

Managements of aided schools will be allowed to appoint guest teachers. The department has requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to elevate unaided Kannada medium schools established between 1996 and 2005 as aided institutions. This would require Rs 800 crore, he added. Madhu said the government would issue notifications for TET and CET examinations soon.

The government would commence special schools for children suffering from cancer near Kidwai Cancer Hospital from the next academic year, he said. The minister clarified that no government school would be shut in the state. In case of poor enrollment, that school would be merged with an institution nearby.