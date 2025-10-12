Madhu Bangarappa hints at exit from cabinet; reflects on achievements in education portfolio

SHIVAMOGGA: A half-hour speech delivered by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala Madhu S Bangarappa on Saturday, sounded like a farewell address, hinting at his exit from the cabinet. He also gave credit to his party leaders.

Participating in an interaction organised by Shivamogga Press Trust here on Saturday, Madhu Bangarappa listed his achievements and explained the novel ideas he had introduced in the primary and secondary education system, terming them “satisfactory”.

Throughout his speech, Madhu sounded like a person readying to leave. He said the education portfolio had brought him immense satisfaction, and he was proud of his post. He said he had taken up challenges and executed his responsibilities sincerely, and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was responsible for his achievements.

He listed his novel ideas implemented during his tenure, including two supplementary examinations for SSLC students and mobilizing CSR funds for development of government schools, which he said were appreciated by many. The recruitment of 13,000 teachers and implementation of bilingual teaching in government schools too was well-received. Now, the government is supporting the establishment of 800 KPS schools in the state, he said.