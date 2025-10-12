Priyank Kharge seeks ban on RSS activities in public; CM Siddaramaiah recommends immediate action

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked the Chief Secretary to review IT and BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge's request to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government institutions and public premises, including schools and colleges.

The move stoked the controversy as CM has acted upon the representation submitted to him by his cabinet colleague Priyank, son of the AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, on October 4. On Priyank's proposal, the CM wrote to the Chief Secretary "to review and take necessary action with immediate effect".

At a time when the RSS is commemorating the centenary year of its inception and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving due recognition to RSS, the BJP's parent of Hindutva ideology, the Congress gave enough indication of taking on it on the occasion. The timing of the release of Priyank's letter to CM created ripples as the RSS including the BJP's ranks and files, carried out 'path sanchala' in Bengaluru on Sunday.

BJP leaders, including B Y Vijayendra hit back at Priyank, saying that the latter does not know about the RSS' contribution to the country, despite the fact that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had also recognised. "The Congress governments at the Centre have banned the RSS organisation at times, but have lifted the same. After the Sino-Indian war in 1962 the RSS was allowed to take part in the Republic Day parade in 1963", he remarked.