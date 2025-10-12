Vani Vilas Sagar dam nears full capacity at 129.4 ft; raises hopes for farmers after heavy rain

CHITRADURGA: Vani Vilas Sagar, the oldest dam in the state, is nearing its full capacity of 130 feet with heavy rain and influx of water from the Upper Bhadra project. On Saturday, water level in Vani Vilas Sagar rose to 129.40 feet.

This is the sixth time since its construction in 1907, the dam is nearing its full capacity. Abundant rainfall and water discharge from the Bhadra reservoir has brought hope to farmers and locals after the previous year’s water shortage.

Previously the dam had overflowed in 1933. Unlike the previous instance when water flowed through waste weir due to heavy inflow (approximately 2917.00 cusecs), the current filling is a result of water being pumped from the Bhadra reservoir at 700 cusecs as well as heavy rain lashing Chitradurga district.

The dam supports irrigation in over one lakh hectares in Hiriyur taluk through its canals and provides drinking water to Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Chitradurga, and Challakere taluks.