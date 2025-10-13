Are Karnataka government medical Services no longer pocket-friendly?

BENGALURU: At a time when people find medical bills expensive at private facilities, it appears that medical services even at government hospitals are becoming out of reach for the common man. For instance, the percentage of prices for medical services has increased by 10% at Shri Atal Bihari Vajapayee Medical College and Research Institution (formerly Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital) in Bengaluru from October 1, 2025.
These medical services include tests like X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, issuance of physical fitness certificate and others. Until September, the price of CT scan for abdomen and pelvis was Rs 3,600 and has now increased to Rs 3,960. Similarly, the price for CT scan of thorax was Rs 3,000 and now has increased to Rs 3,300.
Sampangirama, a 70-year old patient at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution, said, “The doctor asked me to undergo CT scan for abdomen and pelvis. I thought they would charge around Rs 2,000 but the price is doubled here.
If poor people like us have to pay such high price for medical services, then why do we have to visit government hospitals for treatment?”
Nagesh, another patient aged 42, said, “I am told to undergo CT scan for thorax, pelvis and abdomen. In total, I am asked to pay Rs 7,260. Only if we produce the receipt, will I be allowed to undergo a CT scan.” Meanwhile, Lakshmi (name changed), a private company employee had to pay Rs 330 for physical fitness certificate.
Dr Sujata Rathod, Director of Medical Education, Karnataka confirmed that the hike in the price of medical services is applicable across 22 medical colleges affiliated to the Directorate of Medical Education, Karnataka. “Since these medical colleges are autonomous, the increase in the percentage of prices may vary depending on the annual budget of the respective medical college. All the directors of autonomous institutions increase prices considering the maintenance of equipments and salaries of contract employees. This money is spent in the betterment of services to the same patients who visit the government hospital,” she said.
Justifying the price hike, she added, “The price increase will not be to an extent that it burdens common man. The prices might have increased by Rs 50 or so but not beyond that. If the patients below poverty line approach the director or dean of the medical college for a concession, then they will waive off the charges. The prices in the government hospitals are lower when compared to the private hospitals.”
The price hike is not limited to a single hospital in the city, as the prices were also increased recently in Victoria Hospital affiliated to BMRCI.
“The prices for various medical services are increased by 5 to 10% once in six months or a year. This is done because the medical colleges have to generate their funds for salaries, maintenance of equipment and others. We also inform the concerned departments in the government about the price hike,” BMRCI Dean Dr Kavya said.
Meanwhile, Dean of Karnataka Medical College Research Institute, Hubballi, Dr Ishwar Hosamani said, “We had increased the prices by 10% last year and the financial committee of the medical college will decide on when to increase the price and by what percentage.”