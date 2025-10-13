Are Karnataka government medical Services no longer pocket-friendly?

BENGALURU: At a time when people find medical bills expensive at private facilities, it appears that medical services even at government hospitals are becoming out of reach for the common man. For instance, the percentage of prices for medical services has increased by 10% at Shri Atal Bihari Vajapayee Medical College and Research Institution (formerly Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital) in Bengaluru from October 1, 2025.

These medical services include tests like X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, issuance of physical fitness certificate and others. Until September, the price of CT scan for abdomen and pelvis was Rs 3,600 and has now increased to Rs 3,960. Similarly, the price for CT scan of thorax was Rs 3,000 and now has increased to Rs 3,300.

Sampangirama, a 70-year old patient at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution, said, “The doctor asked me to undergo CT scan for abdomen and pelvis. I thought they would charge around Rs 2,000 but the price is doubled here.

If poor people like us have to pay such high price for medical services, then why do we have to visit government hospitals for treatment?”

Nagesh, another patient aged 42, said, “I am told to undergo CT scan for thorax, pelvis and abdomen. In total, I am asked to pay Rs 7,260. Only if we produce the receipt, will I be allowed to undergo a CT scan.” Meanwhile, Lakshmi (name changed), a private company employee had to pay Rs 330 for physical fitness certificate.