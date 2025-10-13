BJP calls Priyank’s letter foolish, wants ban on Congress

BENGALURU: The BJP in chorus has lambasted RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge for proposing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities in government institutions and on public premises in Karnataka.

The BJP said that neither Siddaramaiah nor Priyank has the moral right to speak about RSS as it strives for the nation and the upliftment of society. “Ministers and Chief Minister who adopt a soft stance towards Muslim religious organisations that shed blood on the streets and fanatics who shout

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ are now targeting the RSS for propaganda and to retain power,” it posted on ‘X’.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra termed it a display of Priyank’s foolishness.

“Priyank, who is in a responsible position, has written to the CM in such an irresponsible manner, which is a display of his stupidity. Those who lack information on the background and activities of the RSS and those who do publicity stunts make such statements,” Vijayendra told reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Vijayendra reminded Priyank that the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru had appreciated the RSS’ activities during the India-China war and had allowed the organisation to participate in the Republic Day parade in 1963. “Priyank seems to be eyeing the CM’s post and hence has written to Siddaramaiah to appease the Gandhi family,” he claimed.