BJP calls Priyank’s letter foolish, wants ban on Congress

BENGALURU: The BJP in chorus has lambasted RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge for proposing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities in government institutions and on public premises in Karnataka.
The BJP said that neither Siddaramaiah nor Priyank has the moral right to speak about RSS as it strives for the nation and the upliftment of society. “Ministers and Chief Minister who adopt a soft stance towards Muslim religious organisations that shed blood on the streets and fanatics who shout
‘Pakistan Zindabad’ are now targeting the RSS for propaganda and to retain power,” it posted on ‘X’.
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra termed it a display of Priyank’s foolishness.
“Priyank, who is in a responsible position, has written to the CM in such an irresponsible manner, which is a display of his stupidity. Those who lack information on the background and activities of the RSS and those who do publicity stunts make such statements,” Vijayendra told reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Vijayendra reminded Priyank that the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru had appreciated the RSS’ activities during the India-China war and had allowed the organisation to participate in the Republic Day parade in 1963. “Priyank seems to be eyeing the CM’s post and hence has written to Siddaramaiah to appease the Gandhi family,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, alleging that Congress supports terrorists, urged that the party should be banned first. “Congress leaders have lost their minds. The PM, the President, the Vice-President, the state’s Governor, the Union Home Minister all are from the RSS.
The Congress, which supports terrorists, should be banned first. The Congress is limited, but the RSS is present across the country. No one can touch the RSS. This organization is a centre that teaches nationalism. Anyone can go there and participate. Congress does not have the strength to ban the RSS,” he said, adding that he does not take Priyank seriously.
“People in Pakistan hate Prime Minister Modi and like Rahul Gandhi. The Congress’ attitude was evident during Operation Sindoor. If the Congress State Government has the strength, let them ban the RSS today itself. Congress has no such authority,” Ashoka said, adding that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara recently participated in an ABVP programme and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has recited the RSS anthem in the Assembly. “ Priyank should write to his father, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, to expel Shivakumar from the party,” he suggested.
BJP state general secretary P Rajeev urged Priyank to mention the “violation committed by the RSS”.
Suresh Kumar recalls Kharge’s visit to RSS camp
BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar said that the misadventure to ban RSS by former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and others backfired. “Those unaware of this history are once again setting out to commit the same act. The politics of hatred is a hindrance to progress,” he said. In another post, he tagged a newspaper clipping of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge visiting the RSS camp in Bengaluru in 2002.