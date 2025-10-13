BJP writes to women’s commission over women safety in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP has written to the National Commission for Women urging its president to visit Karnataka to review the condition of women in the state.

In the letter, BJP Karnataka women cell president C Manjula said that since May 2023, there has been a rapid increase in the number of rape and murder cases, maternal deaths, and POCSO cases in the state, “which clearly shows that there is a complete lapse of women’s safety and security.”

She also pointed out the statement of Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara about a woman’s body found in a garbage truck and how such incidents are common and cannot be controlled.

Recalling the horrific rape and murder of a girl in Mysuru, Manjula said, “In Koppal district, foreign nationals were raped. In Haveri, a minority woman was gangraped. We demanded a special investigation team. Some sexual harassment cases are also being reported in the Malnad districts and Haveri. But no measures have been taken so far,” she said, claiming that there has been an increase in POCSO cases in Raichur.

Further, Manjula claimed that medicines for neonatal mothers were being purchased from local vendors without checking the quality of medicines in taluk and district hospitals. This is also one of the reasons for the increase in maternal deaths across the state, Manjula said.

Manjula urged the commission to appoint a special officer to monitor crimes against women in Karnataka and another officer for Bengaluru. “No review meeting has been held by the CM or home minister or any other minister. This has to be reviewed too,” she urged the Commission.