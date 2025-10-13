DCM Shivakumar calls Munirathna ‘kari topi’, triggers row

BENGALURU: A high-voltage political drama, heated arguments, commotion and sit-in protest marked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s public outreach programme -- Bengaluru Nadige (Walk With Bengaluru) -- at JP Park in Mathikere on Sunday.

After finishing his morning walk and interacting with people at the park, Shivakumar sat on the dais to address the audience and hear their grievances along with officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Shivakumar, who saw Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna seated among the public, addressed him saying, “Aey Kari Topi Baa’ (Hey Black Cap Come)”, asking the latter to join him on the dais. As a perturbed Munirathna walked towards the dais, Shivakumar said, “He (Munirathna) is wearing a new black cap.”

Munirathna, who was in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) uniform with a black cap, white shirt and brown pants, went on the stage, took the mic from the anchor.

DKS conspiring to end my political career, claims Munirathna

Munirathna complained to GBA Chief Commissioner Maheswara Rao that as the constituency MLA, he was not invited to the programme. “I doubt if this is a government programme,” Munirathna said and told Rao to learn to respect elected representatives.

Even as Shivakumar told Munirathna to sit first and discuss other things later, the MLA alleged it was a ‘Congress event’ for the party’s propaganda. His mic was turned off, leading to commotion between workers of both parties and the police quickly took Munirathna off the stage.