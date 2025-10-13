DCM Shivakumar calls Munirathna ‘kari topi’, triggers row

BENGALURU: A high-voltage political drama, heated arguments, commotion and sit-in protest marked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s public outreach programme -- Bengaluru Nadige (Walk With Bengaluru) -- at JP Park in Mathikere on Sunday.
After finishing his morning walk and interacting with people at the park, Shivakumar sat on the dais to address the audience and hear their grievances along with officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
Shivakumar, who saw Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna seated among the public, addressed him saying, “Aey Kari Topi Baa’ (Hey Black Cap Come)”, asking the latter to join him on the dais. As a perturbed Munirathna walked towards the dais, Shivakumar said, “He (Munirathna) is wearing a new black cap.”
Munirathna, who was in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) uniform with a black cap, white shirt and brown pants, went on the stage, took the mic from the anchor.
DKS conspiring to end my political career, claims Munirathna
Munirathna complained to GBA Chief Commissioner Maheswara Rao that as the constituency MLA, he was not invited to the programme. “I doubt if this is a government programme,” Munirathna said and told Rao to learn to respect elected representatives.
Even as Shivakumar told Munirathna to sit first and discuss other things later, the MLA alleged it was a ‘Congress event’ for the party’s propaganda. His mic was turned off, leading to commotion between workers of both parties and the police quickly took Munirathna off the stage.
Shivakumar called upon people to stay calm and hear him out. “When we look at the attitude and behaviour of the MLA, I understand you (people) are living in hell. I can understand your frustration with electing an MLA like this,” he taunted.
Expressing unhappiness over Munirathna and his followers disrupting the programme, he said, “The MLA doesn’t have patience. It is his nature to obstruct others’ programmes. I know that you feel sad that you have chosen an MLA like this.” Shivakumar urged people to give Munirathna the right reply when the time comes.
Munirathna played a key role in dismantling the JDS-Congress coalition government in 2018, after which he joined BJP and became a minister. The fight between him and DK brothers over controlling the RR Nagar constituency is widely known.
Munirathna staged a sit-in demonstration at the park and complained that his rights and privileges as the area MLA were violated. The MLA said he will complain to Speaker UT Khader about it. Munirathna said that as banners were put up announcing the programme, violating the high court order, he will file a complaint.
Munirathna told reporters outside the park that Shivakumar is conspiring to end his political career, and attempts are being made to promote his political rival Kusuma Hanumantharaya, whom he defeated in the 2023 Assembly elections.