I too want to be Karnataka CM: Minister Parameshwara

HUBBALLI: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said that he, too, wants to become chief minister. “I also want to become chief minister. Why not,” Dr Parameshwara told reporters when asked about the possible change of guard in the state.

“Cabinet expansion and reshuffle are matters left to the Chief Minister. The Congress high command will decide at an appropriate time. All MLAs have a desire to become ministers,” the home ministers told reporters at the Belagavi airport. He clarified that the high command and the Chief Minister will take decisions on other issues, including cabinet reshuffle and the creation of three deputy CM posts.

“It is normal for Chief Minister and ministers to call for dinner parties. BJP has nothing to do with it. They are reading between the lines. This is not the first time that the CM has invited us for lunch or dinner. It is done during every session,” he added.

He said, “There are 15,000 vacancies in the police department, and a notification has been issued for the recruitment of 4,600 constables. Also, 545 PSIs are being recruited and trained. Orders have been issued for the recruitment of 402 new PSIs, while 600 more PSIs will be recruited. Recruitment was not done due to the implementation of internal reservation. Now, recruitment will begin again in all departments. Age limit has been relaxed. The rule of transferring inspectors once in two years has been implemented,” the Home Minister said.