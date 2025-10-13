Karnataka chief minister, deputy chief minister receive hoax bomb threat via email

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar received emails threatening to blow up their houses. The email, received on Saturday, said that four kilograms of RDX had been planted in their houses. After a thorough check by the anti-sabotage team, the threats were declared a hoax.



According to the police, on Saturday, around 4.20 am, an email was sent by Aarna Ashwin Shekher (aarna.ashwinshekher@outlook.com) to the official email ID of CM of Karnataka (cm.kar@nic.in) and DCM's personal email ID (dkshivakumar1@gmail.com). In the email, the sender stated that “RDX and IED explosives have been placed in the houses of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and they will be detonated remotely.”



Following this, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with the canine squad, conducted a thorough search of the residences of the CM and the DCM and later confirmed it to be a hoax threat. A suo motu case was registered against Aarna Ashwin Shekher under Sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.



A senior police officer said that preliminary investigations revealed the email from which the threat was sent may have originated from Tamil Nadu. Technical analysis is underway to trace the IP address used to send the message, and efforts are on to track down the accused, the officer added.