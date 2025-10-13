Look at Priyank’s plea to ban RSS, CM Siddaramaiah writes to Chief Secretary

BENGALURU: The Congress government seems to be moving towards banning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities on government and public properties, including schools and colleges, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to look at a request sent to him by RDPR and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

The move has stoked a controversy as the chief minister has acted on the representation given by Priyank Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, on October 4. On Priyank’s letter, the CM has written to the chief secretary “to review and take necessary action with immediate effect”.

The move comes at a time when RSS is celebrating its centenary year, creating ripples within RSS and BJP. On Sunday, BJP workers and leaders took out a ‘path sanchalana’ in Bengaluru to protest against CM’s move.

Leaders, including state BJP president BY Vijayendra, hit back at Priyank, saying he does not know the contributions of RSS to the country and that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s had recognised the organisation. “Over the years, Congress governments at the Centre have banned RSS, but later lifted such orders. After the Sino-Indian war in 1962, RSS was allowed to take part in the Republic Day parade in 1963,” he said.

“Priyank could be eyeing the chief minister’s post and that is why he has written to the CM to score brownie points,” he taunted.