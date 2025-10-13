Misusing Hasanamba gold card, 4 officials suspended

HASSAN: Deputy Commissioner K S Latha Kumari on Sunday suspended four revenue officials for allegedly misusing Gold Card entry passes during the ongoing Hasanamba temple festivities. The move comes after a similar action against two government officials on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner, revenue inspectors Govindaraj and Yoganand, and village accountants Santosh Ambigara and Shivaraj Mahima Patel were suspended for their misconduct. The officials, who were deployed at a Gold Card scanning centre, reportedly collected Gold Cards from devotees and allowed them entry without scanning. The cards were allegedly passed on to the officials’ relatives and friends waiting outside.

The issue came to light following a tip-off from a devotee. The misuse was also confirmed through CCTV footage. The suspension followed an inquiry report submitted by Assistant Commissioner Maruti, who is also the administrator of the temple. District authorities have directed all officials deployed for the Hasanamba festivities to strictly adhere to the guidelines, keeping in mind the interests and safety of the devotees.

In all, the deputy commissioner has suspended six officials for dereliction of duty during the ongoing festivities.

Hasanamba temple rakes in Rs 2.24 crore through ticket sales

Devotees hailing from various corners of the district converged upon Hassan city to pay homage to the revered Goddess Hasanamba over the course of two days.

A massive revenue of Rs 2.24 crore was generated through sale of Rs 1,000 and Rs 300 tickets during the Hasanamba festivities. Data available with TNIE reveals that a total of 27,759 tickets priced at Rs 300 and 12,396 tickets priced at Rs 1,000 were sold within this period.