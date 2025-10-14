1.5 lakh devotees visit Hasanamba Temple on Monday

HASSAN: Over 1.5 lakh devotees visited the famous Hasanamba Temple in Hassan district on Monday.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari also joined the queue and waited for about three hours with the general public for the darshan. She joined the common queue at 11 am and came out of the temple after darshan around 2 pm.

The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with devotees and inquired about the facilities provided at the temple.

Speaking to reporters, she said that steps will be taken for speedy darshan in the coming days. All people are equal before the goddess, and it would be better to use the common queue for darshan, she said.

Meanwhile, Hassan district in-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has appealed to the devotees coming from neighbouring districts and different parts of the state to visit the temple before October 18 for a comfortable darshan. The turnout is expected to increase during the last four days.