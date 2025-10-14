Didn’t mock guarantees: Deshpande

HALIYAL (UTTARA KANNADA DISTRICT): A day after allegedly mocking the five guarantee schemes of the state government, senior Congress leader and chairman of the Administration Reforms Commission, RV Deshpande, on Monday said he did not speak against the schemes, but appreciated them.

At an event in Dandeli on Sunday, he told the audience, “You get Rs 2,000. It is a lottery for all of you. Whenever a husband speaks something, she display Rs 2,000 given by the government. What kind of God (Paramatma) is Siddaramaiah? Buses are free for women. You go to Dharwad, Belagavi and Saudatti Yelamma.

What about men? They have nothing and nothing to do. You used to get 5 kilos of rice per person, now it has been increased to 10 kg. Take it and sell it. Now there will be Indira kit. You will get dal, oil and coconut. Which cooking oil you will get? Groundnut or coconut?”