Disaster road map to cut losses by 70% by 2025-2030

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) along with UNICEF launched Karnataka State Disaster Risk Reduction Road Map (KSDRR) 2025-2030 on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on Monday.

Karnataka is now the fifth state to launch the Disaster Risk Reduction roadmap, following Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

Noting that the state witnessed around Rs one lakh crore losses in the last five years due to natural disasters, Mullai Muhilan, Director, KSNDMC, said, through the KSDRR, the KSNDMC aims to prevent and tackle these disasters through systematic road map.

“The theme on this day is ‘Fund Resilience, Not Disasters’, and that is why this road map is a framework of existing solutions to reduce and prevent losses by mitigating floods, drought, earthquakes, heat waves and so on.”

Existing tech to tackle natural disasters

Muhilan added, “The road map includes vulnerability profile of Karnataka, DRR developments, initiatives taken in the state, roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders as defined in the National Disaster Management Act 2005, proposed actions and financial arrangements.” The roles and responsibilities, work implementation in the road map are based on three major milestones divided to achieve in five years.