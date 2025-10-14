Fake tantrik arrested for cheating people, conducting rituals in name of ‘hidden treasure’ in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old fake tantrik (occultist) has been arrested by the Bengaluru city police for allegedly cheating multiple people out of their gold jewellery under the pretext of performing rituals.

The accused, identified as Dadapeer (49), a native of Kolar, was originally running a bicycle repair shop.

Posing as a tantrik, he lured victims by claiming he could solve their personal and family problems through rituals. After gaining their trust, he told them that there were hidden treasures in their homes and offered to help them retrieve the treasure. Eventually, he fled with their gold jewellery.

The Hulimavu police arrested him and solved three similar cases; seven more cases have been registered against him, including in Andhra Pradesh.

A senior officer said Dadapeer targeted people from middle-class families and approached victims after collecting their personal details. He used to make claims such as the family of the victims was facing problems due to supernatural reasons.

He would later promise to perform special pujas to remove such obstacles.

After winning their confidence, he would tell them that there are hidden treasures buried in their homes and offer to retrieve them in exchange for 20–25% commission.

To conduct the so-called ritual, he instructed the victims to bring their gold ornaments to be used in the puja. During the ceremony, he collected the jewellery, placed it inside a box, and asked the victims to dig a spot inside their house. Before burying the box, he told them to step outside as he needed to perform the ritual alone. He then stole the gold ornaments.

After sprinkling flowers and turmeric powder on the box, he called the victims back, sealed the spot, and advised them to perform puja for 48 days without opening it.