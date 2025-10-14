Karnataka HC directs CAG to conduct audit of UAS-Dharwad

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (Karnataka) to carry out a financial audit of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, from 2018 to 2025. If any irregularities or financial mismanagement are found during the audit, action should be taken in accordance with the law, the high court added.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Shivaputra M Honnalli, who has been the in-charge Comptroller of UAS since June 2, 2018, questioning the posting of Pooja Doddamani in his place.

The court also directed the vice- chancellor (VC) to prepare a panel of not less than three persons, being officers of the cadre of Joint Comptroller of State Accounts Department or an officer of the Rank of Deputy Accountant General of Audit and Accounts Department and place the same before the Board of Management. If the Board of Management accept any of the candidates in the panel, the VC could appoint the approved candidate as the Comptroller. Until then, Pooja Doddamani should discharge her duties as the in-charge Comptroller, strictly in accordance with law, the court said.

Holding that Pooja also does not satisfy the required qualification, the court said that neither the appointment of the petitioner, Shivaputra, nor Pooja was proper and correct as per the provisions of the UAS Act, 2009.